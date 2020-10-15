Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride in this report refer to Alkenyl succinic anhydrides (ASA).

Alkenyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) are modified five-membered succinic anhydrides bearing a branched iso-alkenyl chain (C14 to C22). They are colorless, and usually viscous liquids. They are widely used, especially in surface sizing of paper, paperboard, and cardboard, as well as in the hydrophobicization of cellulose fibers. Products treated with it show reduced penetration of aqueous media, such as inks or drinks (like milk or fruit juices).

At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemira, Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding approximately 25% revenue market share in 2019. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria. In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 80% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market

The global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market size is projected to reach US$ 286.8 million by 2026, from US$ 213.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Scope and Segment

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kemira

Albemarle

Vertellus

Milliken Chemical

Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)

Ineos

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Type

OSA

ODSA

NSA

DDSA

Others

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Application

Sizing Agent

Curing Agent

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Share Analysis

