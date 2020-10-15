In this report, the Global Excipients market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Excipients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-excipients-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application
Excipients are inert substances that are generally used to manufacture different forms of drugs and are present in the finished products. Excipients help in providing long-term stability and make solid formulations bulkier. They also improve the functionality of drugs and make them safer.
Based on functionality, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers & diluents, binders, suspending & viscosity agents, flavoring agents & sweeteners, coating agents, colorants, disintegrants, lubricants & glidants, preservatives, emulsifying agents, and other functionalities. The large share of the fillers and diluents segment can be attributed to the increased use of fillers and diluents in the development and production of solid oral drugs.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Excipients Market
The global Excipients market size is projected to reach US$ 5682.3 million by 2026, from US$ 4270.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Excipients Scope and Segment
The global Excipients market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Excipients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Organic Excipients
Inorganic Excipients
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Oral Formulations
Topical Formulations
Parenteral Formulations
Other Formulations
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Excipients market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Excipients key manufacturers in this market include:
DuPont
Roquette
Ashland
BASF
Evonik
Associated British Foods
Lubrizol
DOW
Croda International
Archer Daniels Midland
Innophos
Kerry Group
Wacker Chemie
DFE Pharma
Colorcon
JRS Pharma
Air Liquide
Hunan ER-Kang pharmaceutical
Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients
Toudongbao Biotechnology
Shandong Head Co., Ltd
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-excipients-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Excipients market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Excipients markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Excipients Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Excipients market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Excipients market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Excipients manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Excipients Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com