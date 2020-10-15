In this report, the Global Excipients market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Excipients market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-excipients-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



Excipients are inert substances that are generally used to manufacture different forms of drugs and are present in the finished products. Excipients help in providing long-term stability and make solid formulations bulkier. They also improve the functionality of drugs and make them safer.

Based on functionality, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers & diluents, binders, suspending & viscosity agents, flavoring agents & sweeteners, coating agents, colorants, disintegrants, lubricants & glidants, preservatives, emulsifying agents, and other functionalities. The large share of the fillers and diluents segment can be attributed to the increased use of fillers and diluents in the development and production of solid oral drugs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Excipients Market

The global Excipients market size is projected to reach US$ 5682.3 million by 2026, from US$ 4270.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Excipients Scope and Segment

The global Excipients market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Excipients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Organic Excipients

Inorganic Excipients

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Oral Formulations

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Other Formulations

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Excipients market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Excipients key manufacturers in this market include:

DuPont

Roquette

Ashland

BASF

Evonik

Associated British Foods

Lubrizol

DOW

Croda International

Archer Daniels Midland

Innophos

Kerry Group

Wacker Chemie

DFE Pharma

Colorcon

JRS Pharma

Air Liquide

Hunan ER-Kang pharmaceutical

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients

Toudongbao Biotechnology

Shandong Head Co., Ltd

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-excipients-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Excipients market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Excipients markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Excipients Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Excipients market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Excipients market

Challenges to market growth for Global Excipients manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Excipients Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com