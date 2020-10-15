Global and Japan 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2, 6-Naphthalenedicarboxylic acid is an organic compound with the formula C10H6(CO2H)2. It is colorless solid and one of several isomers of naphthalenedicarboxylic acid. It is a precursor to the high performance polyester polyethylene naphthalate (PEN, poly (ethylene-2, 6-naphthalene dicarboxylate)).

There are 2 manufacturers in the market, Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) and Ferro Corporation, both located in USA. Ferro Corporation hold major market share of 94.74% in 2019.

The global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market size is projected to reach US$ 277.2 million by 2026, from US$ 251.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market is segmented into

≥99%

<99%

By purity，≥99% is the most commonly used type, with about 95.79% market share in 2019.

Segment by Application, the 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market is segmented into

PEN

PBN

Others

Demand from the PEN accounts for the largest market share, being 89.62% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Share Analysis

2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) business, the date to enter into the 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market, 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Solvay (Amoco Chemicals)

Ferro Corporation

…

