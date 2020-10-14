Global and China Emulsion Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Emulsion Polymer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Emulsion Polymer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Emulsion Polymer is a type of polymer that is obtained through emulsion of surfactants, monomer and water.

The growth of the emulsion polymer market is driven by the factors such as increase in pain and coating market, rapid rise in paper and paperboards markets. Government regulations regarding environmental protection is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Emulsion Polymer Market

This report focuses on global and China Emulsion Polymer QYR Global and China market.

The global Emulsion Polymer market size is projected to reach US$ 44060 million by 2026, from US$ 35690 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Emulsion Polymer Scope and Market Size

Emulsion Polymer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emulsion Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Emulsion Polymer market is segmented into

Acrylic

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Segment by Application, the Emulsion Polymer market is segmented into

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paper Board Coatings

Adhesives

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Emulsion Polymer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Emulsion Polymer market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Emulsion Polymer Market Share Analysis

Emulsion Polymer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Emulsion Polymer business, the date to enter into the Emulsion Polymer market, Emulsion Polymer product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Lubrizol

Arkema

Clariant International

Asahi Kasei

Mallard Creek Polymers

Specialty Polymers

STI Polymer

Engineered Polymer Solutions

Wacker Chemie

DIC

Trinseo

Momentive

Omnova Solutions

Allnex

DOW Chemical

