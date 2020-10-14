Global and Japan Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

The market for synthetic leather (synthetic leather) is very fragmented. The main suppliers are Toray, Bayer, Kuraray, medium Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Jiaxing Hexin, Duksung, Teijin, Filwel and Shandong Jinfeng, Fujian Tianshou, Daewon Chemical, Huafeng Group, Nanya, San Fang Chemical and Asahi Kasei. Together, the Top 5 manufacturers accounted for 32.57% of global revenue in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size is projected to reach US$ 7177 million by 2026, from US$ 5825 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Scope and Market Size

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented into

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Normal PU type occupies the largest revenue share of 46.30% in 2018, and Microfiber PU type is the fastest growing segment.

Segment by Application, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented into

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) is widely used in Apparel & Accessories. The sales share of the segment reached about 50.00% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Share Analysis

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) business, the date to enter into the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market, Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Xiefu new materials

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

