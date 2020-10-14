Global and China Synthetic Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Synthetic Rubber market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Synthetic Rubber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A synthetic rubber is any artificial elastomer and they are mainly polymers synthesized from petroleum byproducts

Rising use of synthetic rubbers in the tire and non-tire automotive applications, growing trend of using synthetic rubbers in automotive to reduce the weight of vehicles for fuel efficiency, and increasing demand from Asia Pacific are the major factors expected to drive the global synthetic rubber market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Synthetic Rubber Market

This report focuses on global and China Synthetic Rubber QYR Global and China market.

The global Synthetic Rubber market size is projected to reach US$ 32390 million by 2026, from US$ 26940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Synthetic Rubber Scope and Market Size

Synthetic Rubber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Synthetic Rubber market is segmented into

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Butyl Rubber (IIR)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Segment by Application, the Synthetic Rubber market is segmented into

Tire

Non-Tire Automotive

Footwear

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Synthetic Rubber market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Synthetic Rubber market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Synthetic Rubber Market Share Analysis

Synthetic Rubber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Synthetic Rubber business, the date to enter into the Synthetic Rubber market, Synthetic Rubber product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Goodyear

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC

NKNK

JSR

LG Chem

Versalis

Zeon

