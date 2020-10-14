Global and China Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polypropylene carbonate (PPC), a copolymer of carbon dioxide and propylene oxide, is a thermoplastic material. Catalysts like zinc glutarate are used in polymerization.

Polypropylene carbonate is soluble in polar solvents like lower ketones, ethyl acetate, dichloromethane and chlorinated hydrocarbons and insoluble in solvents like alcohols, water, and aliphatic hydrocarbons. It also forms stable emulsions in water. PPC allows the diffusion of gases like oxygen through it. Having a glass temperature (Tg) between 25 to 45 °C, PPC binders are amorphous. The glass temperature of PPC is slightly greater than polyethylene carbonate (PEC).

The Key suppliers of Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) include Empower Materials, SK Energy, Novomer, BASF, Cardia Bioplastics, Tianguan, Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical and Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech. The Top 3 players occupied 62.77% of sales volume share and 56.32% of revenue share in global market in 2019.

Major downstream Applications of PPC include Biodegradable Plastics, Electronic Industry, etc. In 2019, Biodegradable Plastics Application field is leading the market, taking up 92.24% of sales volume share in global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market

This report focuses on global and China Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) QYR Global and China market.

The global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market size is projected to reach US$ 318.6 million by 2026, from US$ 217.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Scope and Market Size

Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market is segmented into

Injection Molding Grade

Food Contact Grade

Segment by Application, the Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market is segmented into

Biodegradable Plastics

Electronics Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Share Analysis

Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) business, the date to enter into the Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) market, Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Empower Materials

SK Energy

Novomer

BASF

Cardia Bioplastics

Tianguan

Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical

Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech

