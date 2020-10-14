Global and Japan Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aluminium chloride (AlCl3) is the main compound of aluminium and chlorine. Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride is found in a broad range of organic chemical processes and is the primary catalyst for Friedel-Crafts reactions, both acylations and alkylations, as well as used in polymerization and isomerization reactions of hydrocarbons.
Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is growing owing to the increasing adoption of anhydrous aluminium chloride for waste-water treatment for making the treated water fit for drinking. Moreover, the growing use of Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride in pharmaceutical industry and personal care products
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market.
The global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Scope and Market Size
Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is segmented into
Granule
Powder
Segment by Application, the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is segmented into
Dyes & Pigments
Pesticides
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Hydrocarbon Resins
Fumed Alumina
Electrolytic Production of Aluminium
Titanium Dioxide
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Share Analysis
Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride business, the date to enter into the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market, Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Gulbrandsen
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
BASF
Nippon Light Metal
Nippon Soda
Dongying Kunbao Chemical
Juhua Group
Kanto Denka Kogyo
