Global and Japan Potting Compound Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Potting compound, also known as electronic glue, is a widely called. For electronic components bonding, sealing, potting, and coating protection. Potting is liquid before not curing, with liquidity, glue viscosity according to product quality, performance, different production processes vary. Potting completely cured before it can achieve it using value, after curing can play the effects of waterproof, dustproof, insulation, thermal conductivity, confidentiality, anti-corrosion, temperature, shock.

The global key manufacturers of Potting Compound are mainly distributed in Europe, the United States and Japan, including Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Momentive, Electrolube and CHT Group. In 2019, the Top 5 manufacturers accounted for about 37.71% of the global revenue share.

The global Potting Compound market size is projected to reach US$ 4014.5 million by 2026, from US$ 3120.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Potting Compound market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potting Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Potting Compound market is segmented into

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Segment by Application, the Potting Compound market is segmented into

Electronics

Transportation

Energy & Power

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Potting Compound market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Potting Compound market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Potting Compound Market Share Analysis

Potting Compound market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Potting Compound business, the date to enter into the Potting Compound market, Potting Compound product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Momentive

Electrolube

CHT Group

Nagase

H.B.Fuller

Wevo-Chemie

Elkem Silicones

Lord Corporation

Elantas

Huntsman Advanced Materials

Wacker-Chemie

Huitian New Materials

