Global and China Casting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Casting Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Casting Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Global Casting Equipment Scope and Market Size
Casting Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Casting Equipment market is segmented into
Ordinary Sand Casting
Special Casting
Segment by Application, the Casting Equipment market is segmented into
Aircraft Parts Casting
Automobile Parts Casting
Pumps & Valves Parts Casting
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Casting Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Casting Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Casting Equipment Market Share Analysis
Casting Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Casting Equipment business, the date to enter into the Casting Equipment market, Casting Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
DISA Group
Loramendi
Kunkel Wagner
Sinto
Baoding Well
