Global and Japan Condensing Boilers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Condensing boilers are water heaters fueled by gas or oil. They achieve high efficiency (typically greater than 90% on the higher heating value) by condensing water vapour in the exhaust gases and so recovering its latent heat of vaporisation, which would otherwise have been wasted. This condensed vapour leaves the system in liquid form, via a drain. In many countries, the use of condensing boilers is compulsory or encouraged with financial incentives.

Condensing Boilers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Condensing Boilers market is segmented into

Gas Condensing Boiler

Oil Condensing Boiler

Segment by Application, the Condensing Boilers market is segmented into

Residential

Light Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Condensing Boilers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Condensing Boilers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Condensing Boilers Market Share Analysis

Condensing Boilers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players.

The major vendors covered:

Daikin

KD Navien

Wayne Combustion

Grant

Titan

Bosch (Worcester)

Viessmann

Hoval Italia

De Dietrich Heating

Saint Roch

Ygnis

WOLF

IBC Heiztechnik

MHG Heating

Weishaupt

Hurst Boiler & Welding

ZDB GROUP

August Brotje GmbH

ELCO

FERROLI

Mistral Boilers

Firebird Heating Solutions

Warmflow

Vanward

A.O.SMITH

Rinnai

Vaillant

