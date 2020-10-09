Global and China Push Camera Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Push Camera market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Push Camera market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Push Cameras are lower-end inspection cameras that get their name from how they are inserted into the inspection area. Literally pushed or “fed” into the inspection area, these cameras will not articulate and will often lack basic features that are native to modern-day Video Borescopes and Videoscopes. Like Drain Cameras, Pipe Cameras, Sewer Cameras, and Borehole Cameras, Push Cameras are reserved for applications where corners, turns, forks, and FOD (Foreign Object Debris) are not involved. The downside to a Push Camera and other non-articulating inspection cameras is the loss of control. Once the Distal Tip or “head” of the unit is past the insertion point, very little can be done to manipulate or steer the direction of the camera.

Segment by Type, the Push Camera market is segmented into

Line Capacity 0-100 mm

Line Capacity 100-200 mm

Line Capacity 200-300 mm

Others

Segment by Application, the Push Camera market is segmented into

Municipal

Industrial

Residential

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Push Camera market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Push Camera market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Rothenberger (Real AG) (Germany)

Ridgid Tools (Emerson)(US)

CUES (ELXSI)(US)

Hokuryo (Japan)

Spartan Tool(US)

Rausch(US)

Pearpoint (Radiodetection) (UK)

Insight | Vision(US)

HammerHead Trenchless(US)

General Wire Spring(US)

Envirosight(US)

TvbTech (China)

Camtronics (Netherlands)

GooQee Technology (China)

