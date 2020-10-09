Global and United States General Purpose AC Contactor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States General Purpose AC Contactor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States General Purpose AC Contactor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

General purpose contactors are designed for a broad range of applications and must be able to switch higher currents. It will have larger contact heads (to lower resistance) and wider gaps between contacts (to limit damage from arcing) than a definite purpose contactor. These features, plus other design characteristics of general purpose contactors, give them a longer operating lifetime than cheaper definite purpose contactor options. Aside from the higher cost, there is no drawback in using general purpose contactors for HVACR applications. In fact, general purpose contactors will most likely outlast any HVACR equipment they are installed in.

Segment by Type, the General Purpose AC Contactor market is segmented into

FLA Below 30A

FLA 30A-60A

FLA30A-90A

FLA90A-150A

FLA Above 150A

Segment by Application, the General Purpose AC Contactor market is segmented into

Power Switching Application

Motor Application

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The General Purpose AC Contactor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the General Purpose AC Contactor market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Eti (Slovenia)

Eaton (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Rockwell Automation(US)

GE Industrial (Boston, Massachusetts)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Honeywell(US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Chint Electric (China)

