Global Lab Furniture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Lab Furniture market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lab Furniture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laboratories usually tend to have the basic laboratory equipment that is required by scientists to conduct their research and experiments. Laboratory Furniture includes lab benches, fume hood, stools, tables, work surfaces, and storage cabinets, etc.
On the basis of product type, Lab Bench represent the largest share of the worldwide Lab Furniture market, with 45% share. In the applications, Education segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 42% share of global market. America holds the major share in the market, with a share of 40%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lab Furniture Market
The global Lab Furniture market size is projected to reach US$ 2177.8 million by 2026, from US$ 1804.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Lab Furniture Breakdown Data by Type
Lab Bench
Lab Cabinet
Lab Fume Hood
Lab Stool
Furniture Accessories
Lab Furniture Breakdown Data by Application
Education
Government
Industrial
Research
Pharmaceutical
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Lab Furniture market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Lab Furniture market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
Waldner
Kewaunee Scientific Corp
Thermo Fisher
Labconco
Asecos gmbh
Esco
Diversified Woodcrafts
NuAire
Institutional Casework
Mott Manufacturing
Shimadzu Rika
Telstar
Kottermann
The Baker Company
Yamato Scientific Co
Terra Universal
Sheldon Laboratory Systems
Labtec
A.T. Villa
Symbiote Inc
HLF
Rongtuo
Teclab
LOC Scientific
LabGuard
