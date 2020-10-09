Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
On the basis of product type, Full Height Closed Platform Screen Door represent the largest share of the worldwide Platform Screen Door (PSD) market, with 50% sales share. In the applications, Subway segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 96% share of global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Market
The global Platform Screen Door (PSD) market size is projected to reach US$ 1139.9 million by 2026, from US$ 805 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Scope and Segment
Platform Screen Door (PSD) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Platform Screen Door (PSD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nabtesco
Kangni
Faiveley(Wabtec)
Fangda
Jiacheng Corporation
Panasonic
Horton Automatics
Stanley
Shanghai Electric
Westinghouse(Knorr-Bremse)
KTK
Manusa
Platform Screen Door (PSD) Breakdown Data by Type
Full Height Closed Platform Screen Door
Half Height Open Platform Screen Door
Full Height Open Platform Screen Door
Platform Screen Door (PSD) Breakdown Data by Application
Subway
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Platform Screen Door (PSD) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Platform Screen Door (PSD) market report are North America, Europe, Japan and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Platform Screen Door (PSD) Market Share Analysis
