Global and Japan Folding Gluing Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Folding gluing machines are used to transform flat sheets into a variety of boxes such as straight-line, crash-lock bottom, pocket fold or multi-corner boxes. Folding gluing machines can process a wide array of materials ranging from solid board, plastics, metalized varnished boards, litho-laminates, micro-flutes, and corrugated board.

Segment by Type, the Folding Gluing Machine market is segmented into

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Segment by Application, the Folding Gluing Machine market is segmented into

Health Care

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Folding Gluing Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Folding Gluing Machine market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Folding Gluing Machine Market Share Analysis

Folding Gluing Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Folding Gluing Machine business, the date to enter into the Folding Gluing Machine market, Folding Gluing Machine product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bobst Group

Duran Machinery

VEGA

Zhejiang New Luolan Machinery

Sipack

Wenzhou GaoTian Packaging Machinery

Yancheng Hongjing Machinery

Lamina System AB

BW Papersystems

Gietz AG

Shanghai Eternal Machinery

Masterwork Machinery

Wenzhou Youtian Packing Machinery

TCY

LMC (Latitude Machinery)

Emba

EDF

