Global and China Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Split Air Conditioning Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

A split air conditioner consists of two main parts: the outdoor unit and the indoor unit. The outdoor unit is installed on or near the wall outside of the room or space that you wish to cool. The unit houses the compressor, condenser coil and the expansion coil or capillary tubing.

Of the key varieties of air conditioning equipment examined in the report, namely mono-split, multi-split, VRF (variable refrigerant flow), and floor ceiling air conditioning systems, the segment of mono-split air conditioning systems accounted for about 70% of the market in terms of revenue and approximately 90% of the market in terms of volume in 2017. It is also expected to remain the dominant product segment throughout the forecast period owing to rising domestic and commercial demand.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Split Air Conditioning Systems Market

This report focuses on global and China Split Air Conditioning Systems QYR Global and China market.

The global Split Air Conditioning Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 135430 million by 2026, from US$ 116430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Scope and Market Size

Split Air Conditioning Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Split Air Conditioning Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Split Air Conditioning Systems market is segmented into

Mono-split

Multi-split

VRF

Floor Ceiling

Segment by Application, the Split Air Conditioning Systems market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Split Air Conditioning Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Split Air Conditioning Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Analysis

Split Air Conditioning Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Split Air Conditioning Systems business, the date to enter into the Split Air Conditioning Systems market, Split Air Conditioning Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Daikin

Midea Group

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Gree Electric Appliances

Panasonic

LG Electronics

Carrier

Mitsubishi Electric

York

