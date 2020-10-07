Global Miniature Relays Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Miniature Relays market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Miniature Relays market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A relay is an electrically operated switch. Many relays use an electromagnet to mechanically operate a switch, but other operating principles are also used, such as solid-state relays. Relays are used where it is necessary to control a circuit by a low-power signal (with complete electrical isolation between control and controlled circuits), or where several circuits must be controlled by one signal. The first relays were used in long distance telegraph circuits as amplifiers: they repeated the signal coming in from one circuit and re-transmitted it on another circuit. Relays were used extensively in telephone exchanges and early computers to perform logical operations.

More than 47% of Miniature Relay products were produced in China. And China market is expected to keep being the biggest market with output market share of 49% in 2023, followed by Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea and Taiwan. In the application segment by connection, PCB segment accounted for the most of market share (55.66% in 2017), in terms of volume. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Miniature Relay industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the use of these relays especially in automotive industry, Miniature Relay will have a great future.

The global Miniature Relays market size is projected to reach US$ 5084.8 million by 2026, from US$ 4384.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Omron

TE Connectivity

Panasonic

Fujitsu

Teledyne

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Honeywell

Fuji Electric

Sharp

Rockwell Automation

Finder

Hella

Hongfa

Song Chuan

Sanyou

Ningbo Forward

CHINT Electrics

Delixi

Market Segment by Type

General Purpose Relays

Miniature Power Relays

Miniature Signal Relays

Miniature Safety Relays

Miniature Semiconductor Relays

Market Segment by Application

PCB

Quick-terminal

Sockets

Others

