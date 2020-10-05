Recent Business Report On Correctional Facilities Security Market By Major Key Vendors 2020-2023

From perimeter and internal security to contraband and violence, securing correctional facilities is a tough, complex and expensive job. Security measures for correctional facilities are going through a major technological shift, driving up spending on securing prisons and jails. Historically, correctional facilities used a simple fence, barb-wire and guards to secure its perimeter. However, today, these facilities are using modern technologies such as: video surveillance & analytics, X-ray screening systems, drone and counter-drone systems, electronic monitoring, cell phone jamming and other technologies to secure their external and internal infrastructure.
Despite major efforts by prison officials to keep drugs, weapons, and other contraband out of their facilities, these items get smuggled in daily by different entities and pose a major threat to the safety and security of these facilities, their personnel and inmates.
The correctional facilities security technologies market report divides the market into 4 main segments – perimeter security, internal security, contraband detection, and life outside the prison. The largest segment, accounting for about 50% of the market (by $ value) consists of internal security systems which includes video surveillance & video analytics, access control systems, cell phone jammers and more.
Prison Security Market Share by Segment
Key insights from our prison security market research include:
The desire to reduce staff and interaction between staff and prisoners is one of the main drivers for security technology adoption. Improved security is the second driver of this market.
Advancements and maturity of security technologies as well as price reduction of several technologies and products is making it worthwhile for vendors to invest in prison security products.
The U.S.A is by far the largest market. The main reason is the extremely high number of prisoners in the country and the ability of the states to invest money on technology solutions.
Developing markets are only now starting to invest in security technologies for prisons, and the basic investment is intended for video surveillance and access control.
Contraband is one of the main concerns for prisons. The rise of drone usage makes it hard for prisons to secure their perimeter. Counter drone technologies is a new market, though still small, but will become a must-have solution in the future for prisons.
The use of IoT is also starting to penetrate the prisons industry. Attaching sensors on the fences, inside cells and on prisoners is in initial test phases and constitutes a very small market, however, a market that aims to change the way prisons will operate in the near future.
Screening technologies that are very mature in other markets (for example: airport security) are becoming more available to correctional facilities. X-ray systems are starting to be used at the entrance of a facility to identify the smuggling of contraband on the human body as well as for cargo inspection.
Many countries are not satisfied with their existing prison system and are testing new ways to operate and secure their prisons. This trend starts a trial and error phase in which countries invest money into various technologies, thus creating new opportunities in the market
Cell phone usage inside prisons is a growing issue that is affecting security spending both in contraband detection technologies, and with internal security. Jamming or detection of calls is high on the priority list of many countries.
The report includes business opportunities and challenges, SWOT analysis and market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors). The Prison Security Technologies Market report examines each dollar spent in the market in terms of 4 key independent aspects: countries, technologies, segments and sub-segments. Each aspect is analyzed thoroughly to better understand the market and the business opportunities it holds. These aspects and the corresponding analysis include:
The Prison Security Market report provides market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segment for the period of 2018-2023, according to the following segmentation:
A] Internal Security Technologies and Inmate Management
Video Surveillance and analytics
Prisoner Management
Cell Phone Jamming
Access Control
RFID Scanners
Hand-Held Metal Detectors
Non-Metallic Detectors
Radio Communication & Intercom
Prison Cell Sensors
B] Perimeter Security Technologies
Video Surveillance & Analytics
Drone Security
Counter-Drone Security
Detection Sensors
PSIM
C] Contraband Smuggling Screening Technologies
Metal Detectors
X-Ray People Screening
X-Ray Vehicles/Cargo Screening
Vehicle Inspection
Access Control
D] Life Outside of Prison Technologies
Electronic Monitoring
E] Other Technologies
Top-down and bottom-up approaches that were used to estimate and validate the size of the prison security market and sub-markets. With a highly fragmented prison security systems market, we analyzed each dollar spent via 5 bottom-up research vectors:
By 4 Segments:
Internal security technologies and inmate management
Perimeter security technologies
Contraband detection technologies
Outside prison life technologies
Other technologies
By 20 Sub-Segments:
Video surveillance
Video analytics
Prisoner management
Cell phone jamming
RFID scanners
Access control
Hand held metal detectors
Non-metallic detectors
Radio communications & intercom
Prison cell sensors
Drone security
Counter-drone
Detection sensors
PSIM
X-ray vehicles/cargo screening
X-ray people screening
Metal detectors
Vehicle inspection
Access control
Electronic monitoring
By 5 Regional Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia-Pacific
By 19 National Markets:
U.S.A
Canada
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Australia
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Nigeria
Kenya
South Africa
Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)
Colombia
Brazil
Mexico
The report presents:
25 Key Vendors: Profiles, Products & Contact Info.
Adani Systems
Advanced Perimeter Systems
ASI Security
Attenti
Black Creek
Bosch Security System
Central Square Tech
CEIA
Eagle Advantage Solutions
Geutebruck
Guardian Security Solutions
Megal Security Systems
Montgomery Technology
Metrasens
Pelco
Qognify
Real Time Networks
Sightlogix
Spillman Technologies (a Motorola Company)
Smiths Detection
Synergy Inmate Communication
Syscon Justice Systems
Tyler Technologies
Telmate Transforming Inmate Communication
Zone Advanced Protection Systems
The correctional facilities security market forecast report presents analyses of the following segments:
Internal Security Systems
Internal security measures and systems is the largest segment in the prison security market. The lion share of spending in this segment is on video surveillance & video analytics and access control systems. Furthermore, correctional facilities are trying to reduce the friction between inmates and guards and among the inmates themselves, so video analytics and other sensors can alert and provide key intelligence on undesired events occurring inside the facility. An additional growing technological segment is the use of cell phone jammers which provide managed access capabilities as well as the possibility to track unauthorized cellphone usage.
Perimeter Security Systems
Basic walls and fencing are no longer sufficient to keep a prison secured. Today, a plethora of detection sensors and video surveillance capabilities complement the traditional guard towers to create a much more comprehensive line of defense. Furthermore, with the use of these advanced technologies, guards can now remain in a control room to monitor the situation. These control rooms include advanced video analytics, motion sensors, acoustic sensors and even radars that identify transmission activities in the vicinity of the prison and other technologies that support the guards. It’s worth mentioning that besides improving security measures, an important driver is to reduce the manpower allocated for patrol or physical posts.
Contraband Detection Systems – Prison Entry-Point Security
The entrance to a prison is highly monitored, however contraband still finds its way into the prison, even through the front gate. Mature technologies that are used in other segments are being used to reduce and stop contraband from getting into prisons walls. Screening solutions such as X-ray screening and vehicle inspection technologies are a growing market in this segment.
Electronic Monitoring Security Measures – Life Outside the Prison
The most prominent technology used to monitor inmates on vacation, ex-inmates and parolees is electronic monitoring, such as ankle bracelets.
