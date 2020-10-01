Virtual Reality in Education Market 2020-2026 |And growth of key companies like EON Reality Inc., Google LLC, HTC Corporation, Merge Virtual Reality, Microsoft Corporation

The virtual reality is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment isolating the user from the physical environment and enabling them to enter an alternate reality. Growing digitalization has led to increasing the adoption of virtual reality in education that boosts the growth of the market. The adoption of virtual reality in education offered a wide range of benefits over the traditional learning environment, including a flexible schedule, mobility, individual accountability, and others. Additionally, these required less cost to build the classroom, hence growing demand for virtual reality in the education market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013171689/sample

Virtual reality allows users to experience immersive, three dimensional visual and audio simulations. Virtual reality in education provides outstanding visualization in the classroom, increases student engagement, eliminates the language barrier, and improve the quality of education, hence raising the demand for the virtual reality in education that propels the growth of the market. Increasing shifting toward virtual environment classrooms is further fuels the growth of the virtual reality in the education market.

Some of the key players of Virtual Reality in Education Market:

EON Reality, Inc.

Google LLC

HTC Corporation

Merge Virtual Reality

Microsoft Corporation

Nearpod

Oculus VR

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

zSpace

The global virtual reality in education market is segmented on the basis of offering, device type, applications. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as gesture-tracking device, projector and display wall, head-mounted display, others. On the basis of applications the market is segmented as classroom learning, certifications, e-learning, others.

Get Discount for This Report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013171689/discount

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The virtual reality in education market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Reality in Education Market Size

2.2 Virtual Reality in Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Reality in Education Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Virtual Reality in Education Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Reality in Education Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Reality in Education Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Virtual Reality in Education Sales by Product

4.2 Global Virtual Reality in Education Revenue by Product

4.3 Virtual Reality in Education Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Virtual Reality in Education Breakdown Data by End User

Purchase This Report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013171689/buy/4550

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]