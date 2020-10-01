Intricate Report on Waterproof Textiles Market forecast till 2027 with top key players

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Waterproof textiles are used to prepare garments that offer protection from the rain and also from wind along with preventing loss of body heat. Waterproof textiles are also known as waterproof breathable textiles. These fabrics prevent penetration along with the absorption of water and are actively ventilated. Repelling precipitation, coupled with providing an escape route for perspiration vapor, are the two main requirements of waterproof textiles. Hence, waterproof textiles are extensively utilized to manufacture sportswear and outdoor equipment. Raw materials including polymer & polyurethane, synthetic microfilament yarn, and others such as expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) are employed in the production of waterproof textiles.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Waterproof Textile Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waterproof textile market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, textile, end-use, and geography. The global waterproof textile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waterproof textile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Waterproof Textile Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Clariant

Columbia Sportswear

Dow Corning

General Electric (eVent FABRICS)

Heartland Textiles Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Textiles Co. Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd (pertex)

Sympatex Technologies GmbH(SympaTex)

L. Gore & Associates Inc.

By Types, the Waterproof Textile Market can be Split into:

Densely Woven

Membrane

Coated

By Applications, the Waterproof Textile Market can be Split into:

Garments

Footwear

Gloves

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waterproof Textile Consumption

2.1.2 Waterproof Textile Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Waterproof Textile Segment by Type

3.Global Waterproof Textile by Company

3.1 Global Waterproof Textile Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Waterproof Textile Sales by Company

3.1.2 Global Waterproof Textile Sales Market Share by Company

3.2 Global Waterproof Textile Revenue Market Share by Company

4.Waterproof Textile by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Waterproof Textile Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

