Lab Automation Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2020-2025

According to Market Intelligence, the Global Lab Automation Market was valued at USD 3.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Lab Automation?

Lab automation is a process that helps in developing, optimizing and capitalizing different technologies in the laboratory procedures. These system involves integration of automated lab instruments, devices and software. It helps in enhancing the speed of various laboratory processes such as vaccine production, drug discovery and many others. Lab Automation helps in examining large number of samples with minimal involvement of humans. Various benefits offered by lab automation are less time consuming, precise, flexible, minimizes repetitive injuries, reduces costs in the lab, and eliminates human error and many others. Growing usage of lab automation in various integrated health organizations boosts the growth of lab automation market.

Global Lab Automation Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Advantages of lab automation, growing geriatric population, advancing markets of drug discovery and diagnostics and funding by government for biotech and drug discovery research have been driving the global lab automation market. On the other hand, high production cost and lacking of planning strategies for technological developments might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Lab Automation Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Lab Automation Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Lab Automation Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG), Roche Holding AG, Qiagen N.V., Perkinelmer, Inc., Hamilton Robotics, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Biomérieux SA. and Agilent Technologies. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, by Equipment and Software

Automated Workstations Automated Liquid Handling Systems Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems Microplate Readers Automated Elisa Systems

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells Pre-analytical Automated Systems Post-analytical Automated Systems Total Lab Automation Systems

Robotic Systems Robotic Arms Track Robots

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Others

Software Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN) Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)



Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, by Application

Drug Discovery High-throughput Screening (HTS) Compound Weighing And Dissolution Compound Management ADME Screening Other Drug Discovery Applications

Clinical Diagnostics Pre-analytics/Sample Preparation Genomics Solutions Proteomics Solutions Others

Microbiology Solutions

Others

Global Lab Automation Market Segmentation, by End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Lab Automation Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

Research Methodology of Market Intelligence:

