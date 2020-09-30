Automotive Thermoelectric Generator Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes II-VI Marlow, European Thermodynamics, Ferrotec Corporation, Gentherm

The increasing fuel efficiency requirements and rising greenhouse gas emission are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the automotive thermoelectric generator market. However, the high production cost of thermoelectric material and increasing demand for electric vehicles are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the automotive thermoelectric generator market. Nevertheless, rapid commercialization in the automotive industry is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the growth of the automotive thermoelectric generator market.

Leading Automotive Thermoelectric Generator Market Players:

II-VI Marlow, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Ferrotec Corporation, Gentherm, Laird, otego GmbH, RMT Ltd., Tenneco Inc, Thermonamic Electronics(Jiangxi) Corp., Ltd., Yamaha Corporation.

An automotive thermoelectric generator converts some of the waste heat of an internal combustion engine into electricity, making use of the Seebeck Effect. The demand to recover the waste heat generated by various industries is increasing. Owing to increasing environmental concerns, the necessity to improve the efficiency of engines is rising. The automotive thermoelectric generators play a vital role in growing capability by utilizing waste heat.

The “Global Automotive Thermoelectric Generator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive thermoelectric generator market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive thermoelectric generator market with detailed market segmentation by material type, components, vehicle type. The global automotive thermoelectric generator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive thermoelectric generator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive thermoelectric generator market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive thermoelectric generator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive thermoelectric generator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

