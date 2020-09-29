Flipped Classroom Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook Adobe, Cisco Systems, Crestron Electronics, D2L Corporation, Dell

Need for individual faculty to provide better education services to the students is one of a factor for driving the growth of flipped classroom market. In addition to this, increasing conceptualization of digitization in education sector coupled with need for managing time among students & teachers is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the flipped classroom market.

Leading Flipped Classroom Market Players:

Adobe Inc.,, Cisco Systems, Inc., Crestron Electronics, D2L Corporation, Dell Inc., Echo360, N2N Services, Inc., Panopto, Schoology, TechSmith Corporation

The flipped classroom is a type of blended learning that focuses on active learning and student engagement. It is also an instructional strategy assisting instructor to deal with student problems and differentiated learning preferences faced during an in-class time. Use of IoT in education sector is positively impacting the industry and creating room for new methodologies to ensure proper teaching is provided.

The “Global Flipped Classroom Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the flipped classroom market with detailed market segmentation- component, end user, and geography. The global flipped classroom market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flipped classroom market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flipped classroom market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The flipped classroom market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

