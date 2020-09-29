Cosmetics Preservatives Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027- Top Players Akema Srl, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Chemipol, Clariant AG

Cosmetics Preservatives Market 2020 provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares. The report analyzes the current market size, existing market trends, key segments and upcoming forecasts of the global Cosmetics Preservatives market. The market shares of segments (players, type, application and regions) are prepared to give an opportunistic roadmap to the readers of the Cosmetics Preservatives Global Industry. The report also contains the study of drivers, restraints, and trends that influence the existing scenario of the Cosmetics Preservatives Industry and its impact on the global market over the forecast period 2020– 2027.

Cosmetics Preservatives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Akema Srl

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Chemipol

Clariant AG

Cosphatec GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Quimidroga

Symrise AG

The Dow Chemical Company and many more.

Market Introduction:

Cosmetics preservatives are mainly used as stabilizers, antimicrobials and antioxidants. Cosmetics preservatives are added to cosmetics for product formulation that inhibits the growth of microbes. Natural cosmetics preservatives include extracts from plants such as curry leaf, cinnamon leaf and clove bud. Some of the commonly used synthetic preservatives such as parabens, formaldehyde releasers, isothiazolinones, phenoxyethanol, and organic acid. The synthetic based cosmetics preservatives are more effective in controlling the development of bacteria. .

Market Dynamics:

The shelf life enhancement of cosmetics by the usage of cosmetics preservatives, drives the growth of the market. Besides this, improved living standards and rising disposable income also boosts the demand for cosmetics preservatives market. However, skin infections caused by them and stringent regulatory norms restricts the fruitful growth of the market. Increase in demand for cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region and rising demand for natural & organic preservatives is expected to boost the demand for cosmetics preservatives market in the near future. .

Market Segmentation:

The global cosmetics preservatives market is segmented on the basis of product, type and application. On the basis of product, the cosmetics preservatives market is segmented into organic preservatives, chemical preservatives and others. As per type the cosmetics preservatives market is broken into paraben esters, formaldehyde donors, phenol derivatives, alcohols and others. The market as per application is bifurcated into hair care, skin care, toiletries, fragrances & perfumes, baby products and others. .

