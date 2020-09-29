Global Digital Pump Controller Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Pump Controller Market market.

Global Digital Pump Controller Market: Overview

A digital pump controller is used instead of tradition techniques to overcome need for manual operation of pumps that are used to pump water from a water tank or any water source. An electric sensor is utilized in the digital pump controller, which is able to offer more accurate data than traditional pump controllers which function on a pneumatic sensor and are incapable of providing accurate data. A visible control panel is fixed on the top of a digital pump controller, and enables proper management of overall performance of the device. Digital pump controllers can also be operated using a mobile or remote.

Global Digital Pump Controller Market: Dynamics

Growing adoption of water pumps globally is resulting into increasing demand for digital pump controllers to control and enhance performance on premise or remotely. These are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global digital pump controller market. In addition, digital pump controllers can perform tasks with the help of SMS/GSM, app, SCADA and radio frequency. These products are easy to set up and reliable, and as a result rising demand is further expected to drive market growth.

Moreover, digital pump controllers can automatically function, and when water reaches a certain level, can turn off or on when the water storage capacity reaches a required level. This also ensures low wastage of water and is among other factors driving demand. Furthermore, government initiatives to conserve water and projects to initiate wastewater treatment are projected to further boost growth of the global digital pump controller market.

However, low awareness about digital pump controllers, especially in some rural areas and under-developed countries is expected to hamper market growth. This is due some rural areas not being exposed to advanced technologies, and low or no awareness regarding various products that can be operated remotely.

Global Digital Pump Controller Market: Segment Analysis

Among the industry segments, the agriculture segment is anticipated to account for largest revenue share in the global digital pump controller market. Increasing adoption of digital pump controllers to make work more efficient in farms and fields are attributable factors for high revenue growth of this segment.

Global Digital Pump Controller Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to account for highest revenue share in the global digital pump controller market. Rising usage due to increasing penetration and introduction of advanced technologies and usage of solar water pumps in some countries of this region is expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific digital pump controller market.

Global Digital Pump Controller Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Connectivity:

Conventional Pump Controller

Mobile/Remote Pump Controller

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online

Retail (Company-owned, Third Party)

Segmentation by Industry:

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Oil and Gas

Textile and Paper

Chemicals

Biotechnology

Construction

Public Sector

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Pumping Stations

Agriculture

Residential

