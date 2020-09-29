Global Almond Drinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Almond Drinks Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Almond Drinks Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global almond drinks market report has been segmented as per product type, flavor, distribution channel and region.

Global Almond Drinks Market: Overview

Almond drinks, have a creamy texture and nutty flavor, and are prepared using crushed almonds and water and other additives. Almond drinks contain no lactose, are low calorie, and are popular with individuals who are intolerant to lactose and dairy products. The drinks are also rich energy sources and contain proteins, vitamins and fiber.

Global Almond Drinks Market: Dynamics

Almond milk is used in the food industry to produce products such as cheese, snacks, deserts, and beverages such as cold pressed milk. Consumption of almond milk reduces risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, and the calorie content is lower unlike that in regular dairy products. Almond drinks are low in sodium and high in healthy fats. These are some key factors resulting in growing consumption and shifting preference among consumers and is expected to drive growth of the target market.

Almond drinks are gaining popularity among health conscious consumers. Around 50% of recommended daily amount of vitamin E can be gained from almond drinks and many people consume it because it offers excellent benefits. Some include maintaining bone health, maintains weight, muscle strength, and is easy to digest. Vitamin E contains antioxidant properties, which is beneficial in maintaining good skin health. Vitamin B and lower carbohydrates is helpful to maintain sugar level of body. Rising awareness regarding the various benefits is expected to further drive market growth.

However, high cost of almonds and availability of alternatives such as pea- and soy-based drinks is expected to hamper growth of the global almond drinks market.

Global Almond Drinks Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the unsweetened segment is expected to be largest contributor in the overall almond drinks market in term of both production and sales. Rising incidence of high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to result in increasing demand for unsweetened products, and this is expected to result in favorable segment revenue growth.

Among the flavor segments, the chocolate flavor segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue. Demand for chocolate flavored drinks is steady, and almond milk is an ideal alternative for dairy-based chocolate flavored milk for lactose intolerant consumers. This is one among the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment throughout the forecasted time period.

Global Almond Drinks Market: Region Analysis

North America market accounts for largest revenue share currently, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. High number of lactose intolerant consumers in countries in the region, priority for low calorie food products, and expanding health awareness has been resulting in increasing demand for dairy-free drinks in the region.

North America market is followed by Europe, which is also projected to register significant revenue growth. Presence of leading players in countries in Europe, and collaboration of some key players to expand geographic footprint is expected to drive growth of the global almond drinks market.

Global Almond Drinks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Unsweetened

Sweetened

Segmentation by Flavor:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Online Stores

Others

