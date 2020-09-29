Global Automotive Fabric Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Fabric Market market.

The global automotive fabric market report have been segmented on the basis of fabric type, vehicle type, application, and region.

Global Automotive Fabric Market: Overview

Automotive fabric is a material made from polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon, or other natural or man-made substances to provide comfort, durability, safety, decoration, and maximum pleasure to the passenger.

Global Automotive Fabric Market: Dynamics

Rising vehicle sale all across the globe along with growing demand for safety measures in automotive application are some major factors expected to drive growth of target market. In addition, increasing research and development activities related advanced features such as resistance to breakage & wear and elasticity along with expanding demand for automobile accessories are expected to drive growth of target market. Moreover, innovations in the automobile sector including availability of automotive fabric in different colors and textures for floor covering, pre-assembled interior components (PRIC), and upholstery, which are expected to enhance safety standards and efficiency for automobile manufacturers. Moreover, Bharat National Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other safety authorities rates vehicle on the basis of safety features used inside the car. Such initiatives are creating awareness regarding safety features, which expected to boost growth of the automotive fabric market.

However, availability of substitutes such as synthetic leather, natural leather, and PVC that may restrain growth of target market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Fabric Market: Segment Analysis

Among the fabric type segments, the leather segment is estimated to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the floor covering segment account major share in the global automotive fabric market.

Global Automotive Fabric Market: Region Analysis

The North America automotive fabric market accounts for major share in terms of revenue in the global market. This is attributed to inclination toward adopting automotive safety products in order to ensure comfort and safety, stringent regulations and standards regarding usage of airbags and safety belts along with technological advancements or developments in automotive sector.

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold major revenue share in the global automotive fabric market, in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for vehicles, increasing emphasis on safety and comfort, changes in consumer lifestyle, along with increasing purchase power of people are some factors expected to drive market growth. Moreover, airbags, seat belts, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and other safety features

Are mandatory in vehicles, easy availability of raw materials, along with the low cost of production are some factors estimated to propel demand for automotive fabric in the region.

Global Automotive Fabric Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Fabric Type:

Polyester

Vinyl

Leather

Nylon

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Application:

Floor Covering

Upholstery

Pre-Assembled Interior Component (PRIC)

Tires

Safety-Belts

Airbags

