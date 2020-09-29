Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Allergen Testing Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Food Allergen Testing Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Allergen Testing Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Food Allergen Testing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global food allergen testing market report has been segmented on the basis of source, technology, food tested, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Food Allergen Testing Market: Overview

Food allergen testing is used to identify the allergenic ingredients present in the substance or product. An abnormal response caused by the immune system of the body to a food product is known as food allergy. Allergic reactions can cause serious illness and death. Various symptoms of food allergy are itching, swelling of tongue or lips, vomiting, hives, nausea, diarrhea, wheezing, and others.

Global Food Allergen Testing Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences of allergic disorders among individuals owing to allergenic ingredients present in foods is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the next coming years. In addition, increasing demand for allergen testing owing to labeling compliance is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global food allergen testing market. Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food safety and growing awareness among consumer regarding health concern are factors which in turn is expected to increase demand for food allergen testing in the next 10 years. Furthermore, globalization of food trade and increasing recall of food products containing undeclared allergen products are some of the other factors expected to propel growth of the target market.

However, lack of awareness regarding labeling regulations and lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries are major factors which may restrain growth of the food allergen testing market.

Development of technologies such as multi-allergen screening system for testing and approach to track the untapped markets by major players are factors expected to offer new opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Food Allergen Testing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the source segments, the peanut & soy segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market.

Among the technology segments, the immunoassay-based/ELISA segment is projected to register major revenue share in the target market.

Among the food tested segments, the processed food segment is projected to register significant revenue share in the target market in the next coming years.

Global Food Allergen Testing Market: Region Analysis

The food allergen testing market in Europe is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution in the target market and projected to maintain its dominance in the next 10 years. Stringent policies regarding food safety and high number of laboratories for allergen testing are factors expected to drive growth of the target market. The North America market is projected to register moderate revenue share in the global food allergen testing market in years to come. This is attributed to growing demand for processed food with standardization and proper labeling. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest growth rate in the target market owing to increasing demand for processed food products, increasing incidences of allergic disorders, growing awareness for health concern among consumers are other factors expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Food Allergen Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of source:

Peanut & Soy

Wheat

Milk

Egg

Tree Nuts

Seafood

Others (sulfites and other cereals)

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay-based /ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)

Others (LC-MC/MS, test kits, and other chromatographic equipment)

Segmentation on the Basis of Food Tested:

Bakery & Confectionary

Infant Food

Processed Food

Dairy Products & Alternatives

Seafood and Meat Products

Others (savory items, sauce, and food additives)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Food Allergen Testing Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580