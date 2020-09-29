Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market market.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Overview

Ambulatory Surgical Centers are also called outpatient surgery centers and same day care centers. It is healthcare facility focusing to deliver same-day surgical care including diagnostic and preventive procedures. Such centers are regulated by federal and state entities to ensure safety and quality. The ambulatory surgical centers perform surgeries such as gall bladder removal, cataract surgery, small join repair, skin therapy, abdominal hernia repair, and others.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of surgeries, and growth in geriatric population are some major factor expected to drive growth of global ambulatory surgical centers market. In addition, technological advancement, rising healthcare expenditure, and development of outpatient services are some other factors expected to boost growth of target market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques such as radiofrequency ablation devices is expected to fuel growth of the global market.

Governments and regulatory bodies are majorly investing in primary healthcare facilities to provide accessible medical care. According to news in January 2018, the Government of India is focusing to increase healthcare spending to around 2.5% of the GDP. In addition, government is also planning to increase free primary care services for reproductive diseases and other diseases. Moreover, healthcare organizations such as Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) and other organizations are developing multiple specialty facilities within the premises. This helps facility to grow at a faster pace and gain larger market share.

Major trend observed in the global ambulatory surgical centers market is decreasing number of freestanding ambulatory surgical centers, whereas more centers are built within larger facility that offers wider range of ambulatory care services to achieve economic scale and to gain competitive edge.

However, lack of skilled professionals may hamper growth of ambulatory surgical centers market.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the hospital-based ambulatory surgical center segment is anticipated to account for major revenue contribution in the global market.

Among the services segments, the surgical services segment is projected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate global market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increasing cases of gastrointestinal disorders and chronic diseases. In addition, adoption of technologically advanced products, favorable government initiatives, and ongoing merger & acquisition activities by major players are projected to drive regional market further. In January 2017, US-based Envision Healthcare acquired of Sunshine Radiology, LLC. With this acquisition, company increased capacity to provide services to 80 healthcare ambulatory facilities and more than 55 hospitals in Florida.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the global market, due to rising geriatric population. Moreover, the markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Hospital-affiliated ASCs

Freestanding ASCs

Segmentation by Services:

Diagnostic Service

Surgical Service

