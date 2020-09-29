Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Durable Medical Equipment Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Durable Medical Equipment Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Durable Medical Equipment Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Durable Medical Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global durable medical equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of device type, end user, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Overview

Durable medical equipment is also known as home medical equipment, which engaged in providing therapeutic benefits to patients.

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of neurological and cardiovascular disorders cases is a major factor contributing to the revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market across the globe. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, growing aging population along with high penetration of home healthcare services are among some other factors, which are expected to drive revenue of the global durable medical equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements related to durable medical equipment is expected to fuel growth of the global market. Also, increasing coverage and reimbursement of durable medical equipment and related services especially in developing and developed countries, are some factors supporting expansion of the global market. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives to speed up approvals for manufacturers can create potential opportunity for growth of the market.

However, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and issues related to reimbursement against the purchase of DME are some factors may hamper growth of target market. In addition, reduction in the number of beds in public hospitals along with approval for the commercialization of specific DME and can obstruct growth of the market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is manufacturers are focusing to develop technologically advanced medical equipment that is easy to use and offers a cost-effective and accurate diagnosis for patients. This is further projected to drive growth of global market to a significant extent.

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the device type segments, the personal mobility devices segment is anticipated to account for major revenue contribution in the global market.

Among the end user segments, the hospital”s segment is projected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate global durable medical equipment market in revenue terms, owing to favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of major medical devices manufacturers in countries in the region. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating the sale of medical devices/products. According to a document published by US government-sponsored forum, the US is the largest medical device market in the world. It represents around 40% of the global medical device market. For instance, US-based Dynarex Corporation launched Gloves in a Bag and XeroBurn Burn Gel.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the global market, due to rising geriatric population and rising incidence of various cancer types. Moreover, the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Device Type:

Personal Mobility Devices

Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Home Healthcare

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Durable Medical Equipment Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Durable Medical Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580