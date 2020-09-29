Global Exterior Wall Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Exterior Wall Systems Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global exterior wall systems market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, and region.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market: Overview

Exterior walls system is defined as the covering or enclosure of a structure or building. It is intended to protect the interior spaces from harsh effects outer elements of the environment such as wind, sunlight, rain, etc. Exterior wall system acts as a protective layer and attached firmly to the exterior side of the building enclosure system. These systems are made up of using light-weight material in order to complete faster construction and lowering the cost of construction.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market: Dynamics

The rapidly growing construction industry is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global exterior wall system market. In addition, growing urbanization, industrialization in developed as well as developing countries globally results into high demand for well-developed commercial structures and better households. These are some of the key factors anticipated to support the revenue growth of the target market. Advancements in the infrastructural and architectural industry, growing number of green building as well as energy-efficient structures are some additional factors projected to propel the target market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of production, initial capital investment and escalating prices of raw materials are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent governments regulations regarding emission of the carbon and rising environmental concerns are some additional factors which may hamper growth of target market to a certain extent.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the type segments, the ventilated facade segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares of the global market, owing to its capability to protect and sturdiness against adverse weather conditions and humidity. Among the material segments, the glass panels segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to high demand for value-added and high-performance glass panels. Among the end user segments, the commercial segment is anticipated to account maximum revenue shares of the target market, owing to increasing commercial construction projects in developing countries.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific exterior wall system market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing residential and commercial construction activities in countries such as India, China, and Singapore. In addition, increasing demand for better accommodation facilities coupled with higher increasing disposable income as well as an improved standard of living are some additional factors projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. Moreover, rising investments in the real estate industry is another factor anticipated to propel the target market growth. North America market for exterior wall system is projected to contribute significant revenue share in the target market. This is owing to increasing commercial construction activities in countries such as Canada and the US.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Ventilated Facade

Non-Ventilated Facade

Curtain Wall Systems

Segmentation by Material:

Vinyl

Metal Panels

Brick & Stone

Fiberglass Panels

Glass Panels

EIFS

Fiber Cement

Others (Plasterboards, HPL Boards, Wood Boards, Ceramic Tiles, etc.)

Segmentation by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

