Global Organic Farming Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Organic Farming Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global organic farming market report has been segmented on the basis of farming type, method, and region.

Global Organic Farming Market: Overview

Organic farming is an agricultural system for crop and livestock production without using pesticides, genetically modified organisms, fertilizers, growth hormones, and antibiotics. Organic farming improves soil fertility, combats soil erosion, and reduces greenhouse gas emission as compared to other forms of agriculture.

Global Organic Farming Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for organic food among individuals, owing to its health benefits and advantages such as high nutritional level, poison free and testy food is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing demand for food safety and sustainable production is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, organic farming increase long-term soil fertility, need less water consumption, crop diversity, etc., are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of production and less productivity of organic farming as compared to artificial farming are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, emission of carbon dioxide and requirement of large number of manpower to maintain works are some other factors expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing initiatives by central government in order to create awareness regarding organic farming among population, this trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing investment by manufacturers in research and development activities and improves infrastructure in order to increase productivity and efficiency of organic farming systems are some factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the global market over the forecast period.

Manufactures operating in the target market increases their productivity by various business strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc.

Global Organic Farming Market: Segment Analysis

Among the farming type segments, the pure organic farming segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Among the method segments the crop diversity segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Organic Farming Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for organic food across various countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives in order to promote organic farming by providing subsidies for organic fertilizers across various countries in this region.

The market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in the target market over the forecast period, owing to stringent government regulations on chemical and conventional fertilizers and other related products across many countries in this region.

Global Organic Farming Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by farming type:

Pure Organic Farming

Integrated Organic Farming

Segmentation by method:

Crop Diversity

Soil management

Weed Management

Controlling Other Organisms

