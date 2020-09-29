Global Wireless Headphone Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wireless Headphone Market market.

The global wireless headphone market report has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, point of sale, application, and region.

Global Wireless Headphone Market: Overview

Wireless headphone has wireless connectivity technology that permits the user to use cellphone hands-free for gaming & virtual reality, music & entertainment, and sports & fitness. A wireless headphone combines a microphone with headphone which is not connected by an electrical conductor.

Global Wireless Headphone Market: Dynamic

Rising demand for the advanced technology based wireless earphones for better sound quality for communication and for other usage and preference towards aesthetic of headphone is projected to bolster growth of the global market over the next 10 years.

In addition, increasing demand of wireless headphone for various application such as gaming, music, virtual reality, and entertainment is also expected to increase demand for wireless headphone and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Increasing research and development activities for development of technologically advanced wireless headphone is also projected to boost growth of the target market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of wireless headphone which may hamper demand for wireless headphone and restrain growth of the global wireless headphone market during the long run.

Global Wireless Headphone Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type, the in-ear segment registered the highest growth rate in the global wireless headphone market, owing to the increasing adoption of wireless earphones among the young population worldwide.

Among the end user, the entertainment segment contributes leading share in the global wireless headphone market, due to the increasing use of headphone especially for listening music or watching movies or videos. Increasing adoption of wireless headphone in sports & fitness due to ease of use and various other features offered by wireless headphone in fitness among young population.

Global Wireless Headphone Market: Region Analysis

North America market accounted for the leading share in the global market in terms of the revenue owing to increasing adoption of new advanced wireless headphone in countries in the region. Europe is also contributing significant share in the global market.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant growth rate in terms of value and volume in the global wireless headphone market during the long run, owing to rising demand for the wireless headphone form the young population, features such as easy compatibility and connectivity with smartphones and easy availability in countries such as India and China in the region.

Global Wireless Headphone Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

In- Ear

Over-Ear

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Multi-Brand Electronic Stores

Exclusive Showrooms

Hypermarket/Supermarket Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Segmentation by End User:

Fitness

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Music

Entertainment

