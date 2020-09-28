Global Database Security Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Database Security Market market.

Global Database Security Market: Overview

Database security is a group of protocols that is used in order to make database secure, preclude unauthorized access to that database, protect database from attacks, unlawful usage, and threats. Database security executes various commands that ensure privacy and security within an organization environment. It enables security for data that is stored in areas such as in database, database servers, database management systems, and other workflow applications.

Global Database Security Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for database security solutions and increasing regulations by government of various countries in order to ensure security of data as well as to stop attacks and threats are major factors expected to drive growth of the global database security market. In addition, high adoption of cloud-based services by various enterprises has resulted into higher demand for database security, and is another key factor estimated to fuel growth of the global database security market.

Moreover, increasing data volume that is being generated by various industry verticals has led to high demand for security and management of these data is another factor expected to drive growth of the global database security market. Furthermore, growing need for effective security solutions for data generated by enhanced technologies such as IoT, Big Data, cloud-based services among others, and need to secure data from intruders has resulted in higher adoption of database security. These are additional factors estimated to drive growth of the global database security market.

However, high installation cost of database security system within organization and requirement of regular maintenance, coupled with high maintenance cost are major factors that could hamper growth of the global database security market. In addition, limited budgets of companies and lack of awareness about database security are other factors that could hamper growth of the global database security market to a certain extent.

Global Database Security Market: Segment Analysis

Among the vertical segments, the BFSI segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global database security market. BFSI vertical include financial services and products, as well as BFSI sector has huge volume of confidential data which has led to more demand for sophisticated security solutions, and is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the BFSI segment in the global database security market.

Among the deployment model segments, the cloud segment is anticipated to account for highest revenue share in the global database security market. Increasing adoption of cloud-based services by organizations is a major factor estimated to drive revenue growth of the cloud segment in the global database security market.

Global Database Security Market: Region Analysis

North America market is estimated to account for higher revenue share as compared to that of the other regional markets in the global database security market. Early adoption of technologically advanced products such as database security systems in various organizations in order to keep data safe is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in North America, especially in countries such as the US and Canada. In addition, well-established companies in countries in this region is another major factor expected to support revenue growth of the database security market in North America.

Global Database Security Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Encryption and Tokenization

Database Auditing and Reporting

Data Masking and Redaction

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Education and Training

Support and Maintenance

Risk Assessment Services

Segmentation by Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Operations

Segmentation by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & IT

Government & Defence

Manufacturing

