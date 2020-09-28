Global Plastic Welding Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastic Welding Equipment Market market.

Global Plastic Welding Equipment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global plastic welding equipment market report has been segmented as per equipment type, and region.

Global Plastic Welding Equipment Market: Overview

Welding is a joining process and is used in residential and non-residential sectors. Plastic welding equipment is used for plastic welding purpose, in which two plastic materials can be joined with the help of heat and pressure. Plastic welding equipment can be used for creating airtight, watertight and durable seals. In this plastic welding process, a molecular bond is created between two compatible thermoplastics in the processing of manufacturing plastic products. This welding equipment can perform three types tasks namely pressing, heating, and cooling.

Global Plastic Welding Equipment Market: Dynamics

Key factor driving growth of the global plastic welding equipment market is rapidly growing plastic industry globally. Plastic materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene and others have been used instead of wood or metal in various applications. In addition, low price of this equipment will lead to higher adoption resulting in revenue growth of the global plastic welding equipment market. Plastic welding equipment is used in different work places because it enables various methods for plastic welding. In addition, different types of welding equipment are available in the market which work in different working environment.

Rapid industrialization across the globe is expected to result in high demand for plastic welding equipment in the near future. In addition, major players are focusing on enhancing welding equipment products, in order to make it more reliable, with extended durability at low costs. This is expected to augment sales of plastic welding equipment.

However, plastic is one of the factor which causes pollution and does not decompose after use. In order to prevent plastic pollution, government of various countries are making efforts and implementing new regulations on banning use of plastic. This is a major factor that could have negative impact and effect on revenue growth of the target market.

Global Plastic Welding Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the plastic welding equipment type, the laser welding equipment segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global plastic welding equipment market. Laser plastic welding equipment has provided enhanced technology in the field of plastic welding, and are more reliable as compared to other plastic welding equipment. These factor is expected to drive growth for the leaser welding equipment segment in the global market.

Global Plastic Welding Equipment Market: Region Analysis

The North America market is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to be a dominant market in the global market. Rapidly growing demand for plastic products, substantial growth of industrialization, lower cost of plastic welding equipment, and features of the equipment are some factors expected to drive growth of the welding equipment market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth rate in the next 10 years.

Global Plastic Welding Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Equipment type:

Electric Socket

Ultrasonic

Hot Gas

Hot Plate

Spin

Extrusion

High Frequency

Laser

Injection

Other

