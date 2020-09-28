Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Plastic Market market.

Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global antimicrobial plastic market report has been segmented on the basis of additive, type, application, and region.

Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market: Overview

The antimicrobial plastic is also called as polymeric biocides which contains certain additives and antimicrobial agents. The antimicrobial plastic prevents microbial growth in commercial and packaged products. Antimicrobial plastics have many applications and are used in various sectors such as building and construction, healthcare, automotive, consumer and electronic appliances, and packaging.

Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market: Dynamics

The major factor driving growth of the antimicrobial plastic market is rising awareness among consumers regarding health-related issues owing to hospital-related infections (HAIs)as well as life-threatening diseases such as H1N1 Swine flu, cancer, H5N1 Avian influenza, and skin diseases. Other factors such as biodegradable nature, low cost, increasing plastic consumption, expected to fuel the antimicrobial plastic market growth. In addition, application in the housewares, textiles, packaging, and healthcare expected to boost growth of the global antimicrobial plastic market.

A recent trend observed in global antimicrobial plastic market is plastic manufacturers are using antimicrobial additives in various products such as food packaging, plastic bottles, and medical equipment. In February 2017, Microban International, Ltd. introduced a new product line for anti-odor and antimicrobial application in the laundry, refrigerators, and dishwasher gaskets. In addition, June 2015, Biocote Limited together with Gtechniq launched a C6 Matte Dash AB, which helps to protect dashboard and door card materials including plastics, leather, and rubberized finishes. Also, growing need for recycling disposable medical products has created a potential opportunity for the development of antimicrobial solutions.

Whereas, volatile raw material price is a major factor that may hamper growth of the global antimicrobial plastic market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market: Segment Analysis

Among the additive segments, the organic segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Among the type segments, the commodity plastics segment accounts for major market share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the medical and healthcare segment is projected to contribute larger share in the global market.

Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market: Region Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue. Growth in the construction industry, industrialization, and changing lifestyle are expected to offer growth opportunities for the target market. In addition, regulations and policies for emission control and use of eco-friendly products are expected to drive growth of target market. Moreover, technological development in medical sector, improving living standards, along with growing health-related issues are some factors expected to contribute to growth of target market over the forecast period. Also, increasing investments in research and development activities to find applications of antimicrobial plastics in the different industry segments to increase demand and scope, expected to push market towards growth.

Global Antimicrobial Plastic Market Segmentation:

By Additive:

Inorganic

Organic

By Type:

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

High Performance Plastics

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Medical and Healthcare

Building & Construction

Others (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics and Food and Beverage)

