Global Automated Microbiology Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Automated Microbiology Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automated microbiology market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment, offering, vertical, and region.

Global Automated Microbiology Market: Overview

Automated microbiology is one of the key requirements for fast and more accurate results in field of clinical laboratories. Automated microbiology is used to identify the virus or bacteria. Automated microbiology is used in the clinical chemistry and clinical hematology areas of diagnostics laboratories.

Global Automated Microbiology Market: Dynamics

Increasing frequency of pathogen causes chronic disease. To prevent form diseases many laboratories are using automated microbiology that can detect the bacteria in the early stage, making it easier for professionals to detect the virus or bacteria. Automated microbiology helps in detecting bacteria such as parasites, fungus, viroid, etc. These bacteria can cause unpleasant disease for example, rubella, chickenpox, mumps. The lack of professionals in lab testing and increasing demand for laboratory testing have lead the growth of the global automated microbiology in the market.

Increasing need for fast results with high accuracy, and rising concerns about health safety and increasing number of footfalls in hospitals is expected to result in requirement for laboratory services. These factors are expected to support growth of the target market.

However, high cost of manufacturing of equipment might hinder revenue growth of the global market. In addition, dearth of highly skilled professionals to operate the equipment may hamper the growth of the market.

Key trend observed in the market is that the major companies are focusing on developing new systems with enhanced technology such as high thermal stability and powerful proprietary algorithms, in order to increase sales and sustain in the market.

Global Automated Microbiology Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the deployment segment, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to dominate in the global market with highest revenue contribution. The clinical laboratories segment is estimated to account for second-highest revenue share in the target market.

Global Automated Microbiology Market: Regional analysis

North America market is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing investments in R&D and development of new technologies and introduction of high-tech laboratory tests. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders is expected to result in rising need for laboratory tests. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register significant CAGR owing to growing medical tourism industry in countries in the region.

Global Automated Microbiology Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by deployment:

DNA & RNA probe technology

Detection techniques

Immunoassays

Monoclonal antibodies

Segmentation by end user:

Clinical Laboratories

Biotechnology Industries

Others

