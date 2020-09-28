Global Automotive Glass Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Glass Market market.

Global Automotive Glass Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive glass market report has been segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, application, and region.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Overview

Automotive glasses are aesthetics glass of vehicle to protect passengers from harsh external environments such as rain, wind, and sun.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for vehicles, and rising disposable income across various countries are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising passenger safety concerns and development of smart glass technologies in order to improve sunlight protection, comfort, and enhance visibility are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing technological advancements and innovation in vehicle design and rising demand for lightweight vehicles are some factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing usage of sunroof glass especially for high-end vehicles is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing adoption of solar control glasses for vehicles in order to improve fuel efficiency, this trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the tempered glass segment is expected register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its factors such as low cost, easy manufacturing process, and high demand in sidelites & backlight of vehicles.

Among the application segments, the windscreen segment is expected to register highest market share over the forecast period, owing to increasing technological advancements in windshield in order to increase adoption of this glass.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger cars segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing production of passenger cars and consumer disposable income.

Global Automotive Glass Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising consumer preference towards vehicle safety, comfort, and style. In addition, increasing manufacturers preference towards improving vehicle efficiency and rising adoption of high-performing glass in sunroofs, windshields, and side & backlights is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market in this region over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to register second-highest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing vehicle manufacturing industry across various countries in this region. The market in North America is expected to register steady growth, owing to declining production of passenger cars across various countries in the recent past.

Global Automotive Glass Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Tempered automotive glass

Laminated automotive glass

Segmentation by vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by application:

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Mirror

Rearview Mirror

