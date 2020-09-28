Global Lingerie Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lingerie Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lingerie Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lingerie Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Lingerie Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global lingerie market report has been segmented as per product type, sales channel, and region.

Global Lingerie Market: Overview

Lingerie is a special category of women clothing including shapewear, knickers and panties, loungewear, bra, etc. Lingerie is made from different types of fabric materials such as chiffon, lycra, satin, silk, and charmeuse. In addition, various types of lingerie products are most popular across the globe due to the health benefits associated with it. Lingerie products available in a variety of sizes, colors, patterns, designs, brands, and materials in the market and are most demandable across the globe.

Global Lingerie Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for branded lingerie across the globe due to changing lifestyle and increasing popularity of shapewear, loungewear, knickers, and panties, and others in various countries. These are major factors projected to propel growth of the global lingerie market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing availability of lingerie in a wide variety of designs, patterns, colors, sizes, and brands and rising female populations expenditure on lingerie across the globe. These are other factors expected to support growth of the global market.

Expanding organized e-commerce sector across the globe and increasing the availability of a number of lingerie on e-commerce sites resulting in rising demand for lingerie at a cheaper or discounted rate. These are among other factors expected to proliferate growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, rising women participation in athletics, gyms, sporting activities, and others and increasing popularity of bridal lingerie across the globe. These are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing promotional and marketing strategies by leading lingerie players and rapidly growing clothing industry across various countries are expected to propel growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

Global Lingerie Market: Segment Analysis

Rapid adoption of bra among female populations because it prevents back pain, spine problems and improves posture. Revenue from bra segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global lingerie market.

Among the sales channel segments, e-commerce segment is projected to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing online shopping of lingerie products among female populations across the globe and several facilities provided by e-commerce industry to the consumers.

Global Lingerie Market: Region Analysis

The North America lingerie market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period. High preference for premium lingerie brands and high presence of lingerie manufacturers in countries in the region. Market in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to growing awareness among women about hygiene and health benefit associated with lingerie. In addition, increasing adoption of lingerie among sportswomen, high popularity of different materials lingerie, and high adoption of different styles of lingerie in countries in these regions. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period.

Global Lingerie Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Loungewear

Knickers and Panties

Shapewear

Bra

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

