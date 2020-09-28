Global Remote Towers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Remote Towers Market market.

Global Remote Towers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global remote towers market report has been segmented on the basis of type, system type, application, and region.

Global Remote Towers Market: Overview

Remote towers offer airport functions in digitalized and integrated format for air traffic control. It is a system that allows flight information service, provided from a certain location which is other than the aerodrome. Remote tower services improve operational efficiency and safety. It contains the streaming in real time of the view from movable or fixed digital video cameras situated on the aerodrome at the airport.

Global Remote Towers Market: Dynamics

The major factor driving growth of the global remote towers market is increasing the number of international and domestic airports in developed as well as developing countries. Remote towers are used for controlling ground-based and airborne functions. They also offer efficient airspace management, economic, and safe air traffic management. These are some of the factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, digitalization of air traffic control and upgradation of air traffic management infrastructure are factors expected to argument growth of the global remote towers market in the near future.

However, rising concerns regarding cyber security in air traffic management is a factor that may hamper growth of the target market. Additionally, limited network in the fracture is another factor that could affect growth of the global remote towers market. Nevertheless, growing air traffic management industry especially in emerging economies can create high revenue opportunities for players in the global market.

Global Remote Towers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the contingency segment is expected to register high in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing demand for remote towers, owing to growing air traffic is a factor anticipated to support growth of the contingency segment in the target market.

Among the system type segments, the remote tower module segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Remote tower module contains equipment that is used for visualization, flight data handling, information, and control, etc. is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Remote Towers Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Europe is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing focus on air traffic management in order to reduce cost as well as carbon footprint are factors propelling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, the presence of key players in countries, coupled with increasing number of remote towers are also factors anticipated to augment growth of the target market in this region.

Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. growing construction of international and domestic airports and growing commercial aviation industry, owing to the rising number of air traffic passengers are factors driving growth of the target market in countries such as China and India in the Asia Pacific.

Global Remote Towers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Contingency

Multiple

Single

Segmentation by System Type:

Network Solutions

Remote Tower Module

Airport Equipment

Segmentation by Application:

Flight Data Handling

Visualization

Surveillance

Information & Control

Communication

