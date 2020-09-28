Global Arborvitae Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Arborvitae Oil Market market.

Global Arborvitae Oil Market: Overview

Arborvitae oil is an essential oil, which acts as purifying and strong cleansing agent and has a powerful smell. Arborvitae oil has many benefits such as work as natural preservative, which helps to promote healthy skin, acts as a natural bug repellent, and has various applications in healthcare sector. It has antibacterial properties which help to keep wood from rotting.

Global Arborvitae Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for arborvitae oil in various industries such as personal care, cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals owing to its various properties is a major factor driving growth of the global arborvitae oil market. In addition, changing consumer preference towards natural ingredients, increasing demand for organic and natural cosmetic product among individuals are some of the factors fueling growth of the global arborvitae oil market. Rising awareness about health benefits offered by arborvitae oil coupled with increasing popularity of aromatherapy among individuals are factors boosting growth of the global arborvitae oil market. Moreover, rising use of arborvitae oil as a flavoring agent in the food & beverages is projected to drive growth of the global market in the near future.

However, high cost of product and lack of awareness regarding benefits of arborvitae oil may hamper growth of the global arborvitae oil market.

Global Arborvitae Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the function segments, the cleansing segment is projected to register moderate growth in the global market.

Among the nature segments, the organic segment is projected to register higher growth rate in the global market. Increasing demand for organic products in developing and developed economies is projected to support growth of the segment.

Among the end-use segments, the pharmaceutical segment account for significant revenue share in the global market in the near future. Increasing demand for arborvitae oil in medicinal applications and growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits related with this essential oil is projected to drive growth of this segment.

Global Arborvitae Oil Market: Region Analysis

North America arborvitae oil market is projected to account for major revenue share in the global market. Increasing adoption of arborvitae oil in the cosmetic, personal care and food & beverages industries in the US and Canada is projected to drive growth of the North America arborvitae market. In addition, rising demand for organic products and rising adoption of arborvitae oil in the aromatherapy are factors fuel growth of the arborvitae oil market in North America.

Asia Pacific market is projected to witness significant growth in the global market. Growing demand for arborvitae oil for spa and relaxation and healthcare industry is factor fueling growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. In addition, rising population, increasing presence of manufacturers, and growing consumer preference for products with natural ingredients are factors drive growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Arborvitae Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by function:

Cleansing Agent

Purifying Agent

Flavoring Agent

Segmentation by nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by end-use:

Pharmaceutical

Wood Preservation

Insect Repellent

Perfumeries

Aromatherapy

Homecare Cleaning Products

Spa and Relaxation

Healthcare

