Global Trail Camera Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global trail camera market report has been segmented on the basis of the product type, application, and region.

Global Trail Camera Market: Overview

Trail cameras are one of the important tools for study of wildlife activity, wildlife research, or animal behavior. A trail camera is a strong, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and are comprised of a digital camera and a motion detector. Trail cameras are designed for outdoor and indoor installations. These cameras are able to capture photos in complete darkness, without any visible flash. Motion sensors, no glow, and ability to connect to wireless networks are main features of trail cameras that make them suitable for use in security applications.

Global Trail Camera Market: Dynamics

Increasing integration of new technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in the trail camera is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Other factors expected to support market growth include rapid urbanization in terms of construction activities and industrialization, coupled with growing demand for technologically advanced trail cameras for security reasons among non-residential sectors. In addition, increasing popularity and adoption of trail cameras across various end-use applications, and increasing focus and investments by the leading manufacturers on R&D on advancements and innovations to enhance the picture quality are other factors expected to drive the global market growth.

Some of the major factors that could hamper market growth include high cost of trail cameras, and lack of awareness regarding trail camera and its features among people. In addition, rising customer inclination toward use of standard substitutes, such as CCTVs or smartphones, and unwillingness in adoption of other alternatives are some factors may restraint the global trail cameras market growth.

However, rising technological advancements in trail cameras, particularly regarding connectivity and functionality and increasing research and development activities are factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global market in the near future.

Global Trail Camera Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the 8-12 MP segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue, and is projected to maintain a dominant position over the forecast period in the global trail camera market. This dominance can be attributable to factors such as capability of cameras to record high-resolution still images, photos with audio, and time-lapse HD videos.

Among the application segments, the security camera segment is expected to account a higher revenue share as compared to other segments. This can be attributable to rising number of incidence of theft and damage to public or private property across the globe. These cameras can connect to the network and send data through Wi-Fi that enable to send pictures whenever motion sensors detect any motion in case of theft or other incidences.

Global Trail Camera Market: Region Analysis

North America trail camera market is expected to account a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributable to rising popularity and inclination towards hunting and recreational activities, rapid sales volume of trail cameras, increasing use of trail cameras in commercial buildings for surveillance in countries in the region, especially the US.

Europe market is projected to register a substantial growth rate in the next 10 years. Asia Pacific market is expected to register moderate growth rate, owing to increasingly use of trail cameras as a tool by land managers and landowners for managing their properties, and in other residential uses.

Global Trail Camera Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

<8 MP 8“12 MP >12 MP

Segmentation by Application:

Hunting

Animal/Event Observation

Security Camera

Others (Residential, Utility, Commercial)

