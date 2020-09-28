Global Dried Honey Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dried Honey Market market.

The global dried honey market report has been segmented as per nature, form, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Global Dried Honey Market: Overview

Dried honey is a type of natural sweetener which helps to improve shelf life of the bakery products such as muffins, pastry, bread, and other sweet edible food items. Dried honey is best alternative to liquid honey as it is easy to handle and use. In addition, dried honey is pure and its free-flowing powder associated with fine crystal structure, having a light yellow color. Some benefits associated with dried honey including inexpensive, longer shelf life than the raw honey, and helps to maintain consistency of the food. Furthermore, dried honey is largely used in many applications among several industries including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, personal care, and cosmetics.

Global Dried Honey Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for natural and organic products across the globe and increasing popularity of dried honey in powder and granular form are major factors projected to support growth of the target market. In addition, increasing adoption of dried honey in many applications including pastry, muffins, and other sweet edible food products coupled with expanding food and beverage industry across the globe. These are other factors expected to rise the global dried honey market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing use of dried honey in various beauty products such as soap, scrub, lotions, face mask, and others in cosmetics industry due to many skin benefits associated with it including smooth, soft, improve skin glow, and others. This is a key factor projected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, rising adoption of dried honey among manufacturers in production of medicines including cough syrups and others due to numerous medicinal properties associated with it, is another factor driving growth of the global market.

Moreover, an increasing number of collaborations and mergers between key players and rising focus of major manufacturers to expand their business across the globe are projected to fuel growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, major factors expected to hamper growth of the global dried honey market includes alteration in flavor and texture and hygroscopic nature of dried honey resulting in certain products stability issues.

Global Dried Honey Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end-user segments, the food and beverages segment is projected to register highest growth in the global dried honey market, owing to high adoption of powder and granular form honey among sweet items manufacturers across the globe.

Global Dried Honey Market: Region Analysis

North America dried honey market accounted for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the target market in the future. High awareness about the low-calorie property of dried honey and high adoption of organic and natural products in countries such as Canada and the US in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global market followed by market in Europe. High presence of dried honey exporters and expanding food and beverage and cosmetics industries in countries such as India, China, Germany, Italy, and France in these regions. Market in Latin America is estimated to register moderate growth in terms of revenue followed by market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Global Dried Honey Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by Form:

Granular

Powder

Segmentation by End-user:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Segmentation by Distribution channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

General Grocery Stores

