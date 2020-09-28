Global Particle Board Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Particle Board Market market.

Global Particle Board Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global particle board market report has been segmented on the basis of raw materials, application, end user, and region.

Global Particle Board Market: Overview

Particleboard which is also called as low-density fiberboard (LDF) or chipboard, is an engineered wood-based product obtained through sawmill shavings, wood chips, or sawdust, which is further pressed and extruded. Particleboard consisting of different properties and benefits including light-weight in nature, temperature and moisture resistance, lower in cost, and availability in various types according to their density.

Global Particle Board Market: Dynamics

Increasing renovation and construction activities across the globe are one of the key factor expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, rapid urbanization and inclination towards adding an aesthetic look to the interior of the building, coupled with increased spending capacity are some additional factors among others projected to support the revenue growth of the global market. These boards serve as a cost-effective alternative for the plywood, which is other factor anticipated to fuel growth revenue of the global market over the forecast period.

However, lower durability of the particle board as compared to plywood is a major factor expected to restrain the global market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the availability of alternative material including medium-density fiberboard is another factor which may hamper the target market growth to a certain extent.

Global Particle Board Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the raw material segments, the shavings segment is projected to register significant growth.

Among the application segments, the furniture segment is anticipated to account for significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for low-cost and aesthetic furniture globally.

Among the end user segments, the residential segment is projected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing residential construction activities along with demand for cost-effective household furniture worldwide.

Global Particle Board Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market for particle board is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the target market. This can be attributed to the ample availability of the raw materials required for manufacturing the particle board. In addition, the strong presence of the furniture manufacturing industry in developing countries such as India and China is a factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market in this region. Increasing demand for better accommodation facilities coupled with increasing spending capacity results in growing residential construction projects, which is expected to support growth of the target market. The market in North America and Europe are projected to dominate the particle board and continue dominance over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the changing lifestyle of the population coupled with high disposable income.

Global Particle Board Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Shavings

Flakes

Sawdust

Chip

Segmentation by Application:

Furniture

Construction

Segmentation by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

