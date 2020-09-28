Global Wheelchairs Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wheelchairs Market market.

Global Wheelchairs Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global wheelchairs market report has been segmented on the basis of the product type, function, end user and region.

Global Wheelchairs Market: Overview

Wheelchairs are the most commonly used assistive device that is propelled either manually or by automated systems. They are used by people who have temporary, permanent, or long-term inability or difficulty to walk by reason of physical or physiological illness, injury, or disability. Vendors are concentrating on manufacturing wheelchairs for special applications.

Global Wheelchairs Market: Dynamics

Increasing aging population coupled with rising number of accidents, falls, injuries, and diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis are primary factors expected to drive market growth. Rising awareness and adoption of advanced wheelchair products for use in various activities such as sports and traveling, and growing healthcare infrastructural improvements are some other factors expected to propel market growth. Permanent disability by accidental instance is another factor expected to drive demand for wheelchair.

Some major factors that could hamper market growth include high product cost, especially certain manual power add-on wheelchairs, and powered models used in sport activities, and rising adoption of prosthetics implants.

However, increasing government initiatives focused on disabled-friendly infrastructure at public places is a major factor expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global market in the near future.

Global Wheelchairs Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the electrical powered segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributable to factors such as easy adoption among patient pools, and advanced functions of electrical powered wheelchair models. Increasing demand from aging populations and easy availability are some factors to expected to propel adoption of manually operated wheelchairs.

Among the function segments, the standard segment is expected to account a higher revenue share as compared to other segments, owing to its easy to operate feature for daily activities.

Among the end user segments, the personal use segment is projected to dominate in the global wheelchair market as compared to the institutional use segment. This is attributed to high preference for wheelchairs for personal use and to improve quality of daily life.

Global Wheelchairs Market: Region Analysis

North America wheelchairs market is expected to account a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Europe. This can be attributable to high spending power among people, increasing awareness and the prominent existence of baby boomer population, especially in the US.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a significant growth rate owing to increasing awareness and adoption of advanced wheelchairs among patients, growing geriatric population, and increasing accidental cases in countries in the region.

Global Wheelchairs Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Electric powered wheelchair

Manual operating wheelchair

Segmentation by Function:

Standard

Bariatric

Standing

Sports

Others

Segmentation by End User:

Personal Use

Institutional use (Hospitals, Clinics, Government Organization, and Charities)

