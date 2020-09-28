Global Applicant Tracking System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Applicant Tracking System Market market.

The global applicant tracking system market report has been segmented on the type of deployment, organization size, and region.

Global Applicant Tracking System Market: Overview

Applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software which manages the recruitment process of an organization by analyzing, collecting and storing job applicant data in a database. ATS collect resumes in a database and provide recruiter or hiring manager an online view of job seekers after indexing and scanning their resumes. Most of the organization use applicant tracking system to handle, manage large volume job applications and recruit employees more efficiently. The data is collected from internal applications through ATSs or extracted from social networking websites such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.

Global Applicant Tracking System Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for applicant tracking system software among large and medium-sized organizations is a major factor projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, features such as speeding up the recruitment process, increasing efficiency, lower cost-per-hire, upgrading HR team communication, sorting applicant data, and automating whole procedure are factor projected to drive growth of the applicant tracking system market. Moreover, growing demand for applicant tracking system software in developed economies coupled with the integration of social media with an applicant tracking system is projected to support growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, rising security and privacy concerns associated with the implementation of these type of software over cloud-based deployment is a factor hampering growth of the global applicant tracking system software market.

Global Applicant Tracking System Market: Segment Analysis

Among the deployment type segments, the cloud segment is projected to register substantial growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Among the organization size segment, the large enterprises segment is projected to dominate the global market in the next few years. The high investments in software development and high-cost bearing capability of large organizations across the globe are projected to drive growth of the segment.

Global Applicant Tracking System Market: Region Analysis

North America market is projected to account for the highest market share in terms of revenue in the global applicant tracking system market and is estimated to maintain its dominance in the next few years. Rising preference for advanced recruiting technologies among various information and technology (IT) organizations in the countries in this region is projected to drive growth of the North America applicant tracking system market. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud-based services is another factor projected to drive growth of the target market in North America.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the fastest growth rate in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms and growing demand for automation and digitization in countries such as Japan, India, and China is expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific applicant tracking system market. Furthermore, Europe market is projected to witness steady growth opportunities.

Global Applicant Tracking System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation by organization size:

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

