Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

the global liquid feed supplements market is segmented on the basis of type, source, livestock, and region.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

the global liquid feed supplements market is segmented on the basis of type, source, livestock, and region.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Overview

Liquid feed supplements provides essential elements and factors such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals in the form of liquid. Liquid feed supplements are generally added in the daily food for different animal species such as swine, chickens, cattle, and aquatic animals.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of meat and meat products and adoption of intensive farming system are some major factors expected to drive growth of global liquid feed supplements market. In addition, increasing research and development activities related to animal feed, rising preference for food with high nutrition content coupled with increasing focus towards investments and innovation are some other factors expected to drive growth of liquid feed supplements market. Moreover, low cost and easy availability of raw materials helps in reducing overall product cost, which are another major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Whereas, loss of synthetic amino acids while storage process is major factor can hamper growth of target market.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the protein segment is estimated to account for substantial share in terms of revenue in the global market.

Among the source segments, the molasses segment is estimated to account for major revenue share and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the livestock segments, the ruminants segment is projected to hold significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate global liquid feed supplements market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding animal health and feed quality in countries in the region. In addition, rising consumption of meat & dairy products, rising adoption of intensive farming systems, favorable government initiatives concerning pet health and animal welfare are some factors expected to propel growth of target market over the next 10 years. Moreover, increasing adoption of liquid feed and molasses for livestock in developing countries such as China and India, giving a new way for growth of target market.

The markets in the North America and Europe are expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to stringent regulations related to use of chemical feed additives. In addition, changes in dietary preferences and usage of intensive farming systems are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of liquid feed supplements market in the region.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Protein

Minerals

Vitamins

Others (acids, enzymes, and fats)

Segmentation by Source:

Molasses (prills and granules)

Corn

Urea

Others (soy and wheat bran)

Segmentation by Livestock:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others (horses and monkeys)

