Global Medical Full-Face Mask Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global medical full-face mask market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Medical Full-Face Mask Market: Overview

Medical full face mask covers nose and mouth, and allow continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy to both orally and nasally. The positive pressure from device or system keeps the airway open while the patient sleeps. The medical full-face mask is used to treat illness such as intellectual decline, daytime sleepiness, fatigue, obesity, snoring, respiratory disorders, hypertension, and many others.

Global Medical Full-Face Mask Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences of various types of respiratory disease and the rising number of cases of sleep apnea disorder globally are the major factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, increasing number of surgical procedure, growing awareness regarding different type of airborne infections are some other factors expected to drive growth in terms of revenue in the target market. Furthermore, new product development and technological advancements are some additional factors expected to drive growth of the target market. However, stringent regulation is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Global Medical Full-Face Mask Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register significant share as compared to other application segment. This can be attributed to, hospitals are well equipped with high-end devices and technologies. In addition, higher usage of these masks owing to non-invasive therapy can be easily discarded and helps in eliminating cross contamination.

Global Medical Full-Face Mask Market: Trends

Prominent players are focusing on launching new advance product in order to cater to the growing demand for medical full-face mask as well as to increase the company market share. In addition, market players are broadening their brand for enhancing its product offerings. Aforementioned are current trends witnessed in the global medical full-face mask market.

For instance, in September 2018, Netherlands-based company Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched next generation mask ˜DreamWear – full face mask system, with the objective of offers a better option for patient suffering from sleep apnea.

In December 2017, Motif Medica, which is a US-based manufacturer of medical equipment company launched a new product line focusing on the requirements of CPAP users patients.

Global Medical Full-Face Mask Market: Regional Analysis

The markets in North America is estimated to contribute major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, Increase number of aging population, rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and presences of well-established healthcare facilities in US and Canada in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to contributes highest growth rate over the forthcoming years. This is owing to, increasing number of medical device manufacturing companies in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Global Medical Full-Face Mask Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Under 30$

30 to 40$

Above 40$

Others

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Others

