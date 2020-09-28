Global Beauty Supplements Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beauty Supplements Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Beauty Supplements Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global beauty supplements market report has been segmented as per application, sales channel, and region.

Global Beauty Supplements Market: Overview

Beauty supplements are a combination of nutrition, minerals, protein, vitamins, and other bioactive ingredients. Beauty supplements are utilized to support and enhance any kind of nutrient deficiency in the human body. In addition, beauty supplements are usually taken in the form of powder, capsules, liquid, and pills and are easily available in the market.

Global Beauty Supplements Market: Dynamics

Growing physical appearance concern among individuals and increasing awareness about health benefits associated with the beauty supplements resulting in rising demand for beauty supplements across the globe. These are major factors projected to fuel growth of the global beauty supplements market. In addition, expanding e-commerce industry across the globe and rising availability of beauty supplements on online portals are expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of beauty supplements and its easy availability through many sales channels across the globe are expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing health consciousness among individuals and rising adoption of skin care, hair care, teeth care, and other supplements among female consumers resulting in growing demand for beauty supplements in regions of the globe.

Increasing consumer inclination towards the adoption of beauty supplements and rising consciousness among individual about their appearance and looks are other factors expected to boost the demand for beauty supplements. This trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

However, high cost of beauty supplements and its less penetration in some regions are major factors projected to restrain growth of the target market. In addition, some side effect associated with beauty supplement products including diarrhea, constipation, and other is a challenging factor that may affect growth of the global market.

Global Beauty Supplements Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the skin care segment is expected to register highest growth in the global beauty supplements market, owing to high adoption of beauty supplements, especially among female populations.

Among the sales channel segments, the pharmacy stores segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to rising consumer preference to pharmacy stores while purchasing beauty supplements.

Global Beauty Supplements Market: Region Analysis

The Europe beauty supplements market accounted for highest revenue share followed by the market in North America and are expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. High physical appearance concern among individuals and presence of major beauty supplements manufacturers and suppliers in countries in these regions. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to increasing health and beauty concern among consumers and high adoption of beauty supplements in countries in the region. Market in Middle East & Africa is expected to register steady growth in the global market followed by the market in Latin America.

Global Beauty Supplements Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Teeth Care

Nail Care

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-commerce

Beauty Specialist Outlet

Pharmacy Stores

